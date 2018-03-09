2019 Toyota Supra, 2019 Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe, 2019 Bentley Bentayga: The Week In Reverse

Follow Joel Add to circle



Toyota showed off the Supra racing concept; Mercedes-AMG unveiled the GT 4-Door Coupe; we drove the 2019 Bentley Bentayga V-8. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at 'Motor Authority.'

Toyota gave us our first official look at the new 2019 Supra sports car this week by unveiling the GR Supra Racing concept at the 2018 Geneva International Motor Show. Strip away the body kit, aero, and graphics to get an idea of what the new Supra will look like in production form.

We received our first wheel time in the driver's seat of the 2018 BMW X2. While it feels like a BMW, it seems a bit overpriced for what you get. The German automaker's X3 seems like a better value at the end of the day.

Mercedes-AMG officially unveiled the GT 4-Door Coupe in Geneva. The gorgeous sedan is meant to extend the GT sports car line despite being related to the E-Class and CLS from the regular Mercedes-Benz lineup. Regardless of its underpinnings it's quite a looker with its sights set squarely on the Porsche Panamera.

Nissan released a design sketch of the 2019 Altima ahead of the mid-size sedan's debut at the 2018 New York International Auto Show later this month. Previewed last year by the Vmotion 2.0 concept, the sixth-generation Altima will set the tone for future Nissan sedans in terms of design.

We slid behind the of the 2019 Bentley Bentayga V-8 to find out if having only eight cylinders would lead to disappointment. The result? The word "no" about covers it.