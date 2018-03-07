2019 Kia Stinger GT Atlantica is all dressed up and blue

News
March 7, 2018
March 7, 2018
March 7, 2018
March 7, 2018
The 2019 Kia Stinger GT Atlantica pushes the luxury sport hatchback a bit further upscale. Ahead the Stinger's sophomore year, Kia unveiled Tuesday in Colorado a limited edition package that dons the five-door hatchback with a special blue exterior paint shade and a coffee-colored interior.
Just 500 examples of the 2019 Stinger Atlantica will be built, each swathed in a unique Deep Chroma Blue exterior and an espresso brown nappa leather interior. Other Atlantica exclusives include a surround-view monitor, a suede-like headliner, a wireless charging pad, and a special 19-inch wheel design. Each of the 500 examples will have exterior and interior badges that declare that they're 1 of 500—although they won't be individually numbered.
ALSO SEE: 2018 Kia Stinger GT first drive review: an upscale, sporty bargain
The Atlantica will also stand out for the extra-large "Stinger" badge adorning its tail end. Kia says that the Stinger's badge comes from the Korean-market version of the sporty sedan.
The Stinger Atlantica will be available only with the Stinger GT's 3.3-liter twin-turbo V-6, all-wheel drive, and the GT2 trim package.
CHECK OUT: 2018 Kia Stinger video road test
A Kia spokesman wouldn't confirm any other changes for the 2019 model year. Pricing for the 2019 Stinger lineup hasn't been announced, but the spokesman estimated a $1,000 premium over the range-topping Stinger GT2 for the Atlantica limited edition. That should put it at around $53,000 when it goes on sale late this summer.
