2019 Ram 1500 to start at $33,340, now shipping to dealers





2019 Ram 1500 Enlarge Photo

The first batch of 2019 Ram 1500 pickups are on their way to dealerships now, and the brand announced on Tuesday the new truck will start at $33,340, which includes a pricey $1,645 destination fee (which has increased by $250).

Pricing shows the Quad Cab truck's base price has increased from $30,895 to $31,695 before destination. Some models will cost a few hundred dollars more, but Ram has actually decreased prices on some popular trims and content packages.

The base price nets buyers a Ram 1500 Tradesman 4x2 Quad Cab with the 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 and eTorque mild-hybrid powertrain. Adding the 5.7-liter Hemi V-8 engine will cost an extra $1,195, while the Hemi mild-hybrid powertrain will run $1,995.

At the top of the lineup, the tech-laden Limited Crew Cab 4x4 V-8, with its massive 12-inch Uconnect touchscreen, will start at $59,035, an increase of $595.

Some popular models will decrease in price because everyone loves price drops. The 1500 Bighorn 4x2 Quad Cab will start at $37,340 including destination, a drop of about $2,000 depending on powertrain and bed length. The Ram Rebel 4x4 Quad Cab will set buyers back $46,340, $1,300 less than its predecessor.



2019 Ram 1500 Enlarge Photo

Ram did not provide pricing for regular cab models.

The brand revealed the next-generation pickup at the 2018 Detroit auto show where it ushered in a handful of big changes. The 2019 Ram foregoes the truck's longstanding crosshair front grille and engineers shaved 225 pounds from the pickup overall. Standard 48-volt mild-hybrid systems also push Ram's rig into new territory.

We have a feeling Ram will have more news to share on the performance pickup front, though. In January, Ram may have dropped a clue suggesting a Hellcat-powered 1500 pickup is in the brand's future. Sources told Motor Authority such a truck has a lot of support inside the walls of Fiat-Chrysler Automobiles.