Ruf SCR bows in Geneva as homage to the original





Ruf, which made a name for itself producing highly tuned Porsches decades ago, no longer relies exclusively on Porsche platforms but still adheres to its time-tested mantra: add power, subtract weight. The 2018 Ruf SCR is no different, and it's a salute to the original SCR, which debuted 40 years ago this year.

The company took the wraps off the new SCR on Tuesday at the 2018 Geneva motor show. Although it recalls the 993-generation Porsche 911, it actually resides on the company's own carbon-fiber monocoque chassis with a carbon-fiber bodyshell, which offers immense weight savings in itself. From there, Ruf attacked the SCR project with a purist mantra. The shell also includes an integrated roll cage to further reinforce the body.

The car features a push-rod suspension on both axles and a naturally aspirated 4.0-liter flat-6 engine. The final weight and power figures are 2,755 pounds and 510 horsepower. As if it's even necessary to ask, the only transmission is a 6-speed manual.

It's a far cry from the original SCR's 217-hp flat-6 engine, but it retains the qualities Ruf holds near and dear. And it will go nearly 200 mph.

The SCR follows Ruf's introduction of the modern-day CTR "Yellow Bird" last year. The Yellow Bird famously recalled the original 911-based car from 1987, but again, rode on the company's own carbon-fiber architecture for weight savings. We prefer the yellow, but the SCR's green sits quite well, too.

