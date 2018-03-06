Track-only McLaren Senna GTR concept unveiled with upward of 814 hp





The buck doesn't stop at McLaren's latest Ultimate Series offering, the Senna supercar. On Tuesday, the British marque revealed the Senna GTR concept, which passes the vaunted "GTR" nameplate's torch from F1 GTR and P1 GTR to the latest ultimate expression of performance.

Although just a concept, the company confirmed it will produce up to 75 of the Senna GTR following the 500 examples of the regular Senna road car. The Senna GTR will be a track-only super beast.

McLaren was light on technical specifications but proclaimed the Senna GTR will arrive with more power and torque than the "standard" Senna. The regular Senna makes 789 horsepower; McLaren said to expect "at least" 814 hp and more than 590 pound-feet of torque from the same 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 engine.

In addition to the extra power, the track-only supercar will boast 2,200 pounds of peak downforce, a race-style transmission (perhaps a sequential-shift unit), a revised double-wishbone suspension, and sticker Pirelli racing slicks. Meanwhile, the GTR won't tack on weight. The road-going Senna weighs 2,641 pounds, thanks to its third-generation carbon-fiber monocoque.

McLaren Senna GTR concept Enlarge Photo

Not only will the Senna GTR trounce the standard car in a straight line, the Senna will post the quickest McLaren lap times outside of Formula One, per the company.

From a design perspective, the Senna's core looks don't change much. However, new front and rear fender and door designs for the carbon fiber body help improve aerodynamics. The front and rear diffusers are absolutely gigantic for track purposes. The wheels are new as well.

McLaren Senna GTR concept Enlarge Photo

McLaren will hand assemble the Senna GTR at the company's Woking assembly plant in 2019. Order books aren't officially open, but McLaren will begin to take "expressions of interest" during the 2018 Geneva motor show. Pricing will be around $1.39 million.

For more from the Geneva auto show, head to our dedicated hub.