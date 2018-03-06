Toyota Supra, Porsche Mission E Cross, Lagonda Vision: Today's Car News

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Toyota's Supra is making a comeback, and in Geneva this week the Japanese automaker is showing a race car concept that previews the design of the new sports car. The production model, referred to internally as the A90, is due out soon.

Porsche used this week's Geneva auto show to preview a second body style for its new electric car based on 2015's Mission E concept. A production version should arrive early next decade.

Aston Martin is turning historic British marque Lagonda into an EV brand. The first of the new generation of Lagonda models is due in 2021, and we got a preview of it this week in the form of the Lagonda Vision concept. It's definitely a radical departure from Lagondas of the past.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

