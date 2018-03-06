Toyota Supra, Porsche Mission E Cross, Lagonda Vision: Today's Car News

Mar 6, 2018
Porsche Mission E Cross Turismo concept

Porsche Mission E Cross Turismo concept

Toyota's Supra is making a comeback, and in Geneva this week the Japanese automaker is showing a race car concept that previews the design of the new sports car. The production model, referred to internally as the A90, is due out soon.

Porsche used this week's Geneva auto show to preview a second body style for its new electric car based on 2015's Mission E concept. A production version should arrive early next decade.

Aston Martin is turning historic British marque Lagonda into an EV brand. The first of the new generation of Lagonda models is due in 2021, and we got a preview of it this week in the form of the Lagonda Vision concept. It's definitely a radical departure from Lagondas of the past.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

New Toyota Supra previewed by race car concept in Geneva

Porsche rolls out Mission E Cross Turismo concept in Geneva

Aston Martin to make Lagonda a premium EV brand

Toyota to streamline its self-driving car development

Zenvo debuts TSR-S track-focused supercar in Geneva

Jaguar I-Pace beats Tesla Model X in electric car drag race

Luxury with a conscience: Bentley Bentayga Hybrid unveiled in Geneva

Automakers respond to Trump's proposed steel, aluminum import tariff increases

2019 Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe ready to challenge the Porsche Panamera

Electric-car pioneer Paul Scott looks back on 15 years of plugging in

