Mercedes-Benz S-Class Exclusive Editions up the opulence





The Mercedes-Benz S-Class already cuts it as pretty exclusive in our book, but the new S-Class Coupe and Cabriolet Exclusive Editions will up the nameplate's opulence.

Mercedes-Benz revealed the two Exclusive Edition cars on Monday ahead of their public debut at the 2018 Geneva motor show this week. Aside from "Exclusive Edition" badging throughout, the special S-Classes sport two unique paint colors, Aragonite Silver and Rubellite Red. On the outside, they also get 19-inch twin-spoke alloy wheels and LED adaptive headlights with automatic high-beams and embedded Swarovski crystals. Depending on which color a buyer chooses, the S-Class Cabriolet's soft-top will feature a dark red or beige color for contrast.

Inside, both the Coupe and Cabriolet Exclusive Editions benefit from high-gloss, light brown Asian hardwood trim and an "Exclusive" interior package, which includes Designo nappa leather seats in Porcelain and Titian Red or Porcelain and Espresso Brown. Contrast stitching and piping are present to match either of the interior color motifs, and the upholstery has a diamond pattern. Nappa leather also covers the front and rear armrests, the top of the instrument panel, and the door panels. Meanwhile, microfiber is found on the sun visors and faux leather adorns the parcel shelf. The door sills get illuminated "Mercedes-Benz" lettering, and the Burmester surround sound audio system is also part of the package.



The Exclusive Edition equipment will be offered on the S560 4Matic Coupe and S560 Cabriolet. As a refresher, S560 models are powered by a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 delivering 463 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque. The S450 models will not offer the package, as least not initially.



Buyers can place an order for the Exclusive Edition cars at the beginning of April. Pricing will be released closer to launch.