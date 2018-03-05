Mercedes-AMG C43, Techrules Ren RS, Mahindra Roxor: Car News Headlines

News
2019 Mercedes-AMG C43Enlarge Photo
The Mercedes-AMG C43 is hard to beat when it comes to performance and practicality at a reasonable price. For the latest model year, the stylish sedan becomes more powerful and receives some styling tweaks.
Chinese electric car startup Techrules is back with a new version of its Ren supercar. The latest version is designed for track use and offers up 1,287 horsepower via a 6-motor powertrain.
Mahindra is the newest automaker to manufacture cars in Detroit. The Indian firm is building a Willys Jeep-style off-roader called the Roxor, and it's base price comes in at just $15,499.
You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.
2019 Mercedes-AMG C43 sedan set for Geneva debut
Techrules taking track-focused version of Ren electric supercar to Geneva
Mahindra Roxor retro off-roader now being built in Detroit
Trump hints that trade war with Europe could raise taxes on imported cars
Koenigsegg launches Certified Legends program for used supercars
Toyota details next-generation hybrids, more efficient gasoline engines
Pagani drops first details on Huayra successor, EV plans
2018 Subaru Crosstrek vs. 2018 Jeep Renegade: Compare Cars
Koenigsegg Regera gets Ghost high-downforce package
Harley invests in Alta Motors, makes progress on electric motorcycle
