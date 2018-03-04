Pagani drops first details on Huayra successor, EV plans

Mar 4, 2018
Pagani Huayra BC

Pagani Huayra BC

Even an automaker as small as Pagani, which churns out just a handful of cars per year, isn't immune from the forces reshaping the automotive landscape, namely automation and electrification.

In an interview with elTresTV (via AutoDato) published last month, Pagani CEO and founder Horacio Pagani said there was no room for a self-driving Pagani at the moment because he sees the technology as a just a "toy," but an electric Pagani was something he saw as vital. In fact, one is already being developed, the Pagani founder confirmed.

He said he has about 20 designers and engineers working on the electric car. It's due to arrive around 2025 and may not be a supercar.

Horacio Pagani

Horacio Pagani

Pagani doesn't see electric motors replacing internal combustion engines anytime soon, however. That's why he's also developing a successor to the Huayra, which he confirmed will come with a twin-turbocharged engine sourced from Mercedes-AMG.

He said the Huayra successor, which will arrive before the electric car, won't have any electrification, even though he's a great fan of the technology. (Did we mention he owns a Porsche 918 Spyder and is keen on acquiring a Mercedes-AMG Project One?) Instead, it will maintain a purist's philosophy, even incorporating a manual transmission.

As work continues on the two new cars, Pagani will continue to build Zondas and Huayra Roadsters for customers.

