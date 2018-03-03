Alfa Romeo Stelvio, Jaguar I-Pace, McLaren Senna: This Week's Top Photos

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio

If you're looking for the fastest SUV in production right now, then look no further than Alfa Romeo's Stelvio Quadrifoglio. It's the current record-holder for the Nürburgring, at least as far as SUVs are concerned, and we just took one for a spin at the Circuit of the Americas.

2018 Buick Regal GS

Another vehicle we tested is Buick's new Regal GS. It may be front-wheel-drive-derived, but the Regal GS takes its place alongside the Kia Stinger GT as one of the more compelling cars we've driven in the past year.

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

Chevrolet showed a new Silverado at last month's Detroit auto show, and this week GMC one-upped its sibling brand with the new Sierra. The trucks are fraternal twins, but the GMC gets an optional carbon fiber bed and an adaptable tailgate with six different positions, including a step-entry position that will help folks up to 375 pounds get into the bed.

2019 Jaguar I-Pace

Jaguar's I-Pace is finally here, and as expected the vehicle is an almost exact carbon copy of the concept bearing the same name that we saw unveiled at the 2016 Los Angeles auto show. It will arrive in showrooms later this year boasting a 240-mile range from its 90-kilowatt-hour battery, and a combined output of 394 horsepower and 512 pound-feet of torque from two electric motors.

2019 Audi A6

Another new car revealed this week is the redesigned Audi A6. While the Audi mid-sizer has always been handsome, the latest generation has a wide, powerful stance that really ups the aggression, and dynamic performance should be up too thanks to a lighter and stiffer platform.

McLaren Senna

McLaren's Senna has a sticker price of $1 million. However, if you want the car's carbon fiber fully exposed, you going to have to front up hundreds of thousands more. One buyer did and the resulting car is quite the eye-catcher.

2019 Fiat Abarth 124 GT

Fiat's Abarth 124 Spider has a new special edition model with a carbon fiber roof. It's not a fixed roof, though, as Fiat says it will be as easy to remove as the standard car's manual soft-top.

2018 Audi RS 5, U.S. media drive, February, 2018

We've spent more time with Audi's latest RS 5 and now dig it even more. Here are seven things you should know about the car if in the market.