Pagani spared no expense for Huayra Roadster's soft top





Pagani introduced the Huayra Roadster last March, and the droptop marked a zero compromises approach for open-top driving. In fact, the roadster is actually 176 pounds lighter than the coupe. The lower curb weight comes from a choice of two tops: a carbon-fiber hard top and a soft top.

It's the soft top that Pagani looked at very carefully to ensure the materials met its incredibly high standards. To meet the challenges it faced and create its special top, Pagani brought in the Italian firm Dainese, most known as a manufacturer of protective wear for motorcyling and other sports.

Pagani Huayra Roadster with soft top Enlarge Photo

The top's structure was inspired by the flying machines designed by Leonardo Da Vinci, and by other contemporary architectural and engineering works. It's structure is a combination of High Elastic Modulus Carbon Fiber, developed by Pagani, connected by aluminum and titanium billet joints. The technical fabric developed by Dainese is stretched over this structure.

Dainese's research and development department worked with Pagaini to concoct the right mix of flexibility and resistance for the fabric across every single zone of the top. The fabric also features a special waterproofing technology exclusive to Dainese. Pagani says as the soft top folds, predetermined areas let the top follow structural areas, like origami, for a cohesive look. The company also says it improves the fabric's durability in the long run and reduces the amount of space needed when folded down.

The Roadster still sports the Huayra's poster-worthy looks, no matter soft or hard-top. And the power is still utterly bonkers, too, with a 6.0-liter V-12 that Mercedes-AMG engine producing 764 horsepower and around 740 pound-feet of torque.

The Pagani Huayra Roadster's gorgeous drop-top looks and supercar power will set buyers back $2.5 million. But don't even bother scraping up the change because all 100 examples have buyers.