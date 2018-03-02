Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio, 2019 GMC Sierra, 2019 Jaguar I-Pace: Today's Car News





2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Enlarge Photo

Alfa Romeo kicked off the Stelvio product cadence with mainstream models featuring a 2.0-liter turbo-4. Now, the 505-horsepower Stelvio Quadrifoglio is on its way, and we got the chance to drive it at The Circuit of the Americas. We found that it's a great vehicle for a racetrack, but it lacks some of the luxury buyers might expect at this price.

Chevrolet showed the new Silverado at the Detroit auto show, and now GMC is one-upping its sibling brand with the new Sierra. The trucks are fraternal twins, but the GMC gets an optional carbon fiber bed and an adaptable tailgate with six different positions, including a step-entry position that will help folks up to 375 pounds get into the bed. Inside, the GMC will offer a head-up display and 360-degree camera system.

The production version of the Jaguar I-Pace broke cover, and it's a significant step forward in Jaguar's move toward an electric future. The battery-electric crossover will boast 240 miles of range from its 90-kwh battery, and 394 horsepower to enable a 4.5-second 0-60 mph sprint. Watch for pricing next week at the Geneva motor show.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

