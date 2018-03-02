2019 GMC Sierra 1500, 2019 Jaguar I-Pace, 2019 Audi A6: The Week In Reverse

Follow Joel Add to circle



GMC unveiled the new 2019 Sierra 1500 pickup truck; Jaguar showed the production version of the 2019 I-Pace electric car; and Audi took the wraps off its 2019 A6. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

GMC unveiled the new 2019 Sierra 1500 pickup truck with an available carbon fiber bed, a transforming tailgate, and a head-up display. All three of these features are firsts for the pickup truck segment and could prove to be game-changers.

We slid behind the wheel of the 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio. The Quadrifoglio model takes the Stelvio to new performance heights with a 2.9-liter twin-turbo V-6 sending 505 horsepower to all four wheels. It's a crossover SUV rocketship with some disappointing interior materials.

Jaguar finally showed the production version of its I-Pace electric crossover. It looks nearly identical to the concept version shown two years ago. Boasting 240 miles of range, all-wheel drive, and a 0-60 mph sprint of 4.5 seconds, it should be a real challenger for the Tesla Model 3.

The 2018 Buick Regal GS landed in our driveway for a first drive. The verdict? It's a lovely Nissan Maxima that is far prettier to look at.

Audi took the wraps off its tech-laden 2019 A6 mid-size luxury sedan. Featuring technology first shown in the new 2019 A8, the A6 will likely come as a mild-hybrid featuring a 48-volt system here in the States.