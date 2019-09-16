Hyundai is preparing a redesign for its Tucson and the first prototype has been spotted.

The prototype is already at a late stage of development as it's wearing the lights and wheels that will end up on the production model. We suspect that sales will start in the second half of 2020, making it a 2021 model.

There's still a lot of camouflage gear but we can already see that the new Tucson will be a very handsome vehicle. The design at the front has clearly been inspired by 2018's Le Fil Rouge concept car. It also looks like the new compact crossover SUV will be slightly bigger than the model it replaces, especially at the rear section.

There's no word on the powertrains but a new electrified option could finally be offered. We've also heard of a sporty Tucson N with as much as 340 horsepower being developed. The current Tucson is offered with two powertrain options for 2020. The base option is a 2.0-liter inline-4 delivering 161 hp and above this is a 2.4-liter inline-4 with 181 hp.

Hyundai, like most automakers, is investing big in its SUV portfolio. The new Palisade has just been added to the top of the range for 2020 while at the same time a new Venue has been added at the bottom the range, which brings Hyundai's SUV family to six members.