"I am Paul Walker" documentary in the works by Paramount

Paul Walker and an R34 Nissan Skyline GT-R on the scene of Fast and Furious 4 Enlarge Photo

The sudden death of "Fast and Furious" star Paul Walker left automotive enthusiasts and movie fans shocked five years ago. On Wednesday, Paramount Network announced it's working on a documentary looking at the star's rise to fame and unexpected death.

Set to debut in summer 2018, the documentary will be directed and co-produced by Derik Murray and Adrian Buitenhuis.

The documentary will feature interviews from Walker's friends and castmates as it looks at his film career and his passion for the world's oceans and marine life.

Walker died November 30, 2013 at 40 while riding as a passenger in a Porsche Carrera GT supercar driven by business partner, friend, and race car driver Roger Rodas.

At the time of his death, Walker was filming "Fast and Furious 7." To complete the movie Walker's brothers, Cody and Caleb, stepped in and finished the film with the help of computer animation.

There have been multiple lawsuits in the wake of Walker's death with Porsche being cleared of any responsibility and Walker's daughter being awarded $10.1 million from Rodas' estate.

A full cast list and more details will be released in the coming months.