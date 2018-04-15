Watch a Cadillac Escalade smoke a Camaro ZL1 1LE





Of course, Hennessey Performance Engineering tuned a Cadillac Escalade. But, not only has HPE tuned and modified the giant luxury SUV, the company has turned it into a drag strip slayer.

To exemplify HPE's work, the company lined up its 805-horsepower Escalade next to a 2018 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE, which pushes 650 horsepower. Keep in mind, the Escalade weighs around 1,700 pounds more than the Camaro.

The extra power, however, is more than enough to scoot the luxo-barge down the straightaway much quicker. Immediately after launch, the Escalade starts to pull away from the Camaro ZL1 1LE. After just a couple of seconds, the Escalade seals the pony car's fate as it drifts further behind.

HPE's Escalade boasts a 2.9-liter supercharger with 10 psi of boost paired to a stroked 416-cubic inch V-8, which explains the mad acceleration. The tuning company says the Escalade will reach 60 mph in 3.7 seconds and clock an 11.7-second quarter-mile time. HPE also replaces many other internals with heavy-duty performance parts.

Would we bet on the Escalade lapping a local race circuit quicker than the Camaro ZL1 1LE? Absolutely not, but putting a price tag on the faces other drivers may make when the leather-lined SUV sprints away from a stoplight might be hard to do.