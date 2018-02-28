Aston Martin to bring a surprise (or two) to the 2018 Geneva Motor Show

Feb 28, 2018
Aston Martin DB11 family

Aston Martin is prepping for a big 2018. The automaker is still smiling from turning a profit for the first time since 2010. Fresh new machines will help do that, and to share those machines with the world, Aston Martin will have an expanded presence at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show.

"Geneva is a highlight of the industry calendar...It’s always a proud moment to see the fruits of the company’s efforts on show in one place, but this year’s Geneva Show promises to be extra special. Who knows, we may even have one or two surprises in store,” Aston Martin chief Andy Palmer said in a statement Monday.

The cars on display include three members of the DB11 family, two from the Vantage side, and a Red Bull racing F1 car. Aston Martin now have the DB11 Volante to join the V-8 and V-12 coupes that were already launched. For Vantage, Aston Martin are trotting out the road car as well as the GTE Race Car and its bright lime green paintwork.

As for the cars we don't know about? Perhaps there's an update to the DBX crossover or the RapidE electric sedan, or maybe there's more AMR goodness in store?

Aston Martin is staying tight-lipped, but we're excited to find out. Stay tuned as Geneva Motor Show press days are just a week away. For more coverage, head over to our dedicated hub.

