Rolls-Royce Silver Ghost Collection honors the “Best Car in the World”

When Rolls-Royce sets out to mark a milestone, it does so with the utmost finesse, especially when honoring the legendary Silver Ghost.

The automaker on Tuesday unveiled the first of a limited run of Silver Ghost Collection cars based on the 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost.

The run celebrates an historic long-distance endurance record set 111 years ago by the first vehicle to be referred to as the Silver Ghost. This was a nickname that came about due to the car's aluminum silver paint hue and silver plating; the actual name was the much more mundane 40/50 H.P.

The Silver Ghost Collection cars feature numerous nods to the 40/50 H.P. that completed a 14,371-mile run in 1907 to showcase Rolls-Royce's reliability and quietness, a run that earned it the reputation of the “Best Car in the World” by automotive reviewers of the day.

2019 Rolls-Royce Silver Ghost Collection

Rolls-Royce will brand a mere 35 cars as part of the Silver Ghost Collection, all of which fittingly display a sterling-silver Spirit of Ecstasy hood ornament surrounded by a black-gold-plated collar. The collar is made of hammered copper, another nod to the original Silver Ghost which featured a copper-laden engine bay.

Directly recalling the original car, each of the 35 Silver Ghost collection cars will also bear the "AX201" hallmark, the original car's license plate number. The United Kingdom Assay office will personally mark each car with the hallmark, which verifies standard of purity in precious metals and an item's provenance—in this case, the car's. If these 35 cars don't end up on future Concours lawns, we can't imagine what will.

Inside, a Forest Green interior with silver-tipped leather recalls the 1907 car's cockpit. Additionally, the open-pore wood has been washed with silver, and the standard Rolls-Royce clock, made of silver, carries an engraved message: Silver Ghost Since 1907.

Not special enough so far? Rolls-Royce will also present each of the 35 buyers with a watch, sunglasses, accessories case, and Silver Ghost pen on delivery.