2019 Audi A6, Buick Y-Job, Jon Olsson's new Audi RS 6+ Avant: Car News Headlines

Follow Joel Add to circle



Leaked 2019 Audi A6 image Enlarge Photo

Audi is set to unveil its new 2019 A6 next week at the 2018 Geneva auto show, but that hasn't stopped the Internet from ruining the German automaker's surprise. Images of the new sedan made their way onto the Internet showing a car that clearly cribs from the related A7 and the flagship A8.

The Buick Y-Job was conceived by the legendary Harley Earl in 1938 to highlight features to be seen in future General Motors vehicles. In today's vernacular it would be considered a concept car, and it's become one for the history books. It recently was driven by none other than Jay Leno, who waxes poetic about the car's creator.

Pro skier Jon Olsson has revealed his latest creation: a high-horsepower, heavily modified new Audi RS 6+ Avant that's been massaged by Abt. Dubbed Project Phoenix, the family hauler has 735 horsepower and a near-DTM race car status with full interior.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2019 Audi A6 leaked ahead of Geneva auto show introduction

Jon Olsson reveals his new Audi RS 6+ Abt Avant

The Buick Y-Job was the first concept car and Jay Leno takes it for a drive

2018 Subaru Outback vs. 2018 Subaru Crosstrek: Compare Cars

2018 Geneva International Motor Show preview

XL Hybrids adds Ford F-250 hybrid to F-150 plug-in hybrid pickups; production to start in March

Mercedes created the world's most efficient racing engine

Lexus drops hybrid prices across board

Volvo says it's done developing gas-powered engines

Fake science: University disavows study EPA cited to approve old dirty diesels in "glider" trucks

Nissan Terra body-on-frame SUV officially revealed for China could preview new Xterra