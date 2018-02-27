Bite-size 2019 Lexus UX crossover revealed ahead of Geneva show debut





2019 Lexus UX Enlarge Photo

Ahead of its debut at next week's 2018 Geneva motor show, Lexus revealed the first official image of its new entry-level, subcompact crossover Tuesday: the 2019 UX. And if the concept car struck a chord, the production vehicle should sit well.

Lexus says that the crossover's design pairs "expressive" bodywork with a compact footprint. Indeed, the production car pulls cues from the UX concept, which debuted at the 2016 Paris motor show. A high beltline and muscular haunches contribute to the UX's design, which works well in the sole photo the automaker has released. A previous teaser also showed that the signature rear light bar will also make it to production.

Teaser for 2019 Lexus UX debuting at 2018 Geneva auto show Enlarge Photo

Although the luxury brand did not provide photos of the interior, Lexus said to expect a "highly driver-focused" cockpit with a "brave" design.

The UX will serve as the brand's new entry-level model in Europe and China. But, the brand is open to bringing the nameplate to the United States as well. In fact, Lexus has already trademarked the "UX 250" and "UX 250h" names in the U.S. With the CT 200h gone, the UX would serve as a proper replacement in the growing sub-compact luxury crossover segment. Lexus' U.S. dealership network is reportedly thrilled with the vehicle, too.

We don't have much information on whats under its hood, but expect the UX to be twinned with the Toyota C-HR, which rides on Toyota's TNGA modular platform. The automaker announced new powertrains for TNGA-based cars on Monday, and we could see its new 2.0-liter gasoline-powered inline-4 engine. Toyota also has a new hybrid system for the 2.0-liter as well.

