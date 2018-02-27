2019 Audi A6 leaked ahead of Geneva auto show introduction

Feb 27, 2018

The internet has spoiled yet another surprise after alleged official images of the 2019 Audi A6 were published. 

Buried in a thread on Worldscoop, user "Romano_A7" published the images seen here of the 2019 A6, which appear legitimate based on Audi's current design scheme. The front grille grows ever so slightly more trapezoidal with an edgier look and the lower fascia sports an edgier lip with revised inlets.

The rear also follows design trends set with the Prologue concept with more fluid taillights and a continuous metallic strip running from each unit. It mimics the 2019 A8 design, but the range-topping sedan features a light strip complimented by the metallic piece. In all, it's an expected design evolution, but the luxury brand promises more diverse looks in future cars.

The 2019 A6 will ride on the brand's MLB platform for front- and all-wheel-drive vehicles with longitudinally mounted engines, and it should shed some weight over the current car. We also expect a plug-in hybrid option.

Powertrains should include a base 2.0-liter turbo-4 delivering 252 horsepower and a 3.0-liter turbocharged V-6 with a mild-hybrid system. Audi already announced the latter powertrain for the A7, which makes 340 hp. On the performance front, new versions of the S6 and RS 6 are in the cards, too. The next RS 6 will likely hang on to 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-8, while the next S6 may adopt the S5's 2.9-liter turbocharged V-6 engine.

Following the sedan, we may see new Allroad and Avant body styles as well, but it will be the sedan's time to shine in the limelight next week at the Geneva show.

For more news from Geneva, see our dedicated hub.

