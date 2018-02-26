Toyota to debut 2019 Corolla hatchback at Geneva motor show





Toyota has not one, but two big debuts in store for the 2018 Geneva motor show next week. The automaker announced on Monday that the 2019 Toyota Corolla hatchback will bow at the show alongside a Supra race car concept.

Toyota said in the announcement that the Corolla hatch will underscore its goal to build and design cars with a more dynamic design. The hatchback is being developed alongside the 12th-generation Corolla sedan, due for a reveal sometime this year. Both the hatchback and sedan will use Toyota’s TNGA modular platform, which provides a lower center of gravity and increased body rigidity. The platform already underpins the latest Camry and Prius.

The Corolla hatchback is known as the Auris in Europe, and if Toyota plans to sell the next-generation car in the United States, it will likely take up the Corolla iM name. The car originally went on sale as a Scion in 2016, but the automaker killed off the youth-focused brand that same year. Most of Scion's models became Toyotas, save for the tC coupe.

A batch of spy photos published last December didn't reveal much in the way of design, but we can see some sleeker lighting hardware hiding under the cladding. The sole teaser image provided by Toyota seems to reinforce our inference, and the hot "floating roof" design trend looks alive as well.

As for powertrains, Toyota confirmed the European Auris will arrive with a new 2.0-liter inline-4 engine with a hybrid system. In a separate announcement, Toyota said it applied many of the same technological facets found in the Prius to the new 2.0-liter engine's hybrid. The automaker said the system provides superior fuel economy while improving driving performance. The gasoline-powered 2.0-liter engine also boasts 40 percent thermal efficiency and increased torque across the powerband.

It's unclear if the 2.0-liter hybrid will be a Europe-only option.

Toyota's press conference will take place on March 6, where the brand will also highlight its long-term strategy of "mobility for all." Stay tuned.

