Ferrari 488 Pista, Porsche 911 GT3 RS, Yenko Silverado: This Week's Top Photos

Ferrari 488 Pista Enlarge Photo

Ferrari this week revealed the hardcore version of its 488 GTB. It's called the 488 Pista, and there are rumors it will be able to lap a track faster than Ferrari's LaFerrari hypercar. We guess Pista, Italian for “track,” is an appropriate title here.

2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS Enlarge Photo

Another track machine, this one naturally aspirated, was revealed this week. It's the updated version of Porsche's 911 GT3 RS. There have been tweaks made to the styling, inside and out, and yes, there's more power to be had from the familiar 4.0-liter atmo flat-6.

2007 Audi S6 Avant Enlarge Photo

The third-generation Audi S6 Avant wasn't sold in the United States. However, our friends at Bridge City Motorsports have a frankencar 2007 Audi S6 that a devoted Audi fan built and we just drove it.

2019 Volvo V60 Enlarge Photo

Another wagon in the headlines this week is Volvo's new V60. It debuts next month at the 2018 Geneva International Motor Show and will reach showrooms later this year, at which point it will be joined by a new S60 sedan.

2019 Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien Enlarge Photo

Also debuting in Geneva will be Mercedes-AMG's new standalone sedan, which will go by the name GT Coupe. This week we snapped a prototype testing alongside the car's main intended rival, Porsche's Panamera.

Specialty Vehicle Engineering Yenko Chevy Silverado Enlarge Photo

A company by the name of Specialty Vehicle Engineering is offering up a Chevrolet Silverado with 800 horsepower on tap. Not only that but the truck also comes with Yenko badging.

2019 Porsche 911 teaser image Enlarge Photo

Porsche has started the official teaser campaign for the next-generation 911, the 992 series. However, a photo of the car has already surfaced and reveals a clear view of the rear design.

Voitures Extravert Porsche 911 turned electric car Enlarge Photo

If you prefer your 911s to be a little older but at the same time future-proof, there's a company that's converting old, rundown examples to electric power. Here we see one of the first completed cars.