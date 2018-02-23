Volvo may offer XC50 coupe-like SUV next decade





Volvo's trio of SUVs—the XC40, XC60, and XC90—may have to make room for another model next decade: a coupe-like SUV in the vein of the BMW X6/X4 and Mercedes-Benz GLE and GLC Coupes.

Yes, the Swedish automaker might take on the segment dominated by Mercedes-Benz and BMW with a potential XC50 post-2020, Auto Express reported on Thursday. Lex Kerssemakers, Volvo’s senior vice president for Europe, said the automaker is content with its three-SUV strategy, which he said covers "98 percent of the segments." He added it's likely Volvo will dive deeper into said segments, rather than expand into new territory.

When asked if that meant coupe SUVs like the Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe he said, "potentially."

Auto Express also reported that Volvo has trademarked the XC50 name, so that may be the name of the coupe-like crossover. That name indicates it could either be based on the sub-compact XC40 or the compact XC60.

However, such a vehicle isn't in the cards until the brand finishes executing its plan to electrify its core models. Every Volvo introduced from 2019 onward will feature some sort of electrified powertrain, but it hybrid, plug-in hybrid or all-electric. The brand was the first to make such a commitment last July and many other brands have pledged a similar goal in recent months.

Coupe-like SUVs have become a darling trend of luxury automakers recently, though they hardly fit the bill as proper "coupes." They still boast four doors and a liftgate, but they feature sleeker rooflines and tapered rear pillars.

While a coupe-like Volvo SUV isn't a certainty just yet, the brand will have its hands full in the meantime. It will launch the new V60 wagon and work to roll out Care by Volvo, its own vehicle subscription service, with the XC40.