2020 Porsche 911, 2021 Mercedes-Maybach GLS, SCG's new plant: Today's Car News

2021 Mercedes-Maybach GLS spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

The Porsche 911 is known as one of the best performing sports cars money can buy. It's one of the most reliable, too. That's because Porsche extensively tests prototypes in extreme conditions, with engineers racking up close to two million miles combined in the process. For the 2020 911 due for a reveal soon, Porsche has provided insight into the testing that has gone into the car.

Mercedes-Benz is working on a redesign for its GLS, and this time the big SUV will spawn an ultra-luxurious Maybach version. A prototype for the Maybach GLS has been spotted, revealing some of the unique design traits bound for the model.

Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus has announced plans to build a plant in Connecticut. It will be the second plant for the American sports car manufacturer and race team, but it won't be the last. A third production site has been confirmed for California, with the two new sites to join an existing one in New York.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

