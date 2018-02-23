2007 Audi S6 Avant, 2018 Yenko Silverado, 2019 Porsche 911: The Week In Reverse

Follow Joel Add to circle



2007 Audi S6 Avant Enlarge Photo

Specialty Vehicle Engineering unveiled a 2018 Yenko Chevy Silverado; we drove a 2007 Audi S6 Avant; and a photo of the new 2019 Porsche 911 leaked. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

The third-generation Audi S6 Avant wasn't sold in the U.S. market, so it falls into the forbidden fruit category. Our friends at Bridge City Motorsports have a frankencar 2007 Audi S6 that a devoted Audi fan built and we got the chance to drive it.

Volvo unveiled the new 2019 Volvo V60 wagon, which gives us a good glimpse into what the Swedish automaker is planning with the new S60 sedan. Pricing hasn't been announced yet but look for the next V60 to go on sale later in 2018.

Specialty Vehicle Engineering has kept the Yenko badge alive over the years, and now it has released a 2018 Yenko Chevy Silverado with 800 horsepower.

Ford fired its executive vice president and president of its North American operations, Raj Nair this week for inappropriate behavior.

Photos of the new 2019 Porsche 911 surfaced on the Internet revealing the a clear view of the rear end design. The car keeps its basic shape, but the rear end evolves like other recent Porsches with a thin strip of LED lighting that runs the length of the rear end.