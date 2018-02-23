Cadillac XT5 spy shots, Ford Ranger Raptor rival, Cupra Ateca: Car News Headlines

Feb 23, 2018
2019 Ford Ranger Raptor

2019 Ford Ranger Raptor

Engineers are out testing prototypes for an updated Cadillac XT5. Expect some styling tweaks inspired by 2016's Escala concept, as well as the addition of more powertrain options.

A senior Nissan executive has revealed the automaker is studying the possibility of launching a rival to the Ford Ranger Raptor. The basis would be the global NP300 Navara pickup.

The Volkswagen Group's Spanish unit SEAT has just launched a performance sub-brand called Cupra. And the first model from Cupra is a compact SUV powered by the same engine found in the Volkswagen Golf R and Audi S3.

2020 Cadillac XT5 spy shots

Nissan mulls Ranger Raptor rival

SEAT launches Cupra performance brand with hot Ateca SUV

2018 Ford Ecosport review

Nissan self-driving taxi service starts in Tokyo on March 5

Hyundai Nexo fuel cell SUV verdicts: classy, zippier, still a "niche vehicle"

Es-stating the obvious: 2007 Audi S6 Avant is the dream wagon we never got

2018 Smart ForTwo review

McLaren's Renault-powered 2018 F1 car revealed

2018 Renault Zoe: more powerful motor to go with last year's bigger battery

