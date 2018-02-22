Your Audi will soon pay your tolls





Audi integrated toll-payment technology Enlarge Photo

Toll booth transponders may soon be a thing of the past in new Audi vehicles. The German luxury brand announced on Wednesday that it will roll out integrated toll-payment technology on select vehicles this year.

Normally, drivers must register with a state's tolling agency and receive the proper transponder to use a fast lane. Or, drivers must actually stop the vehicle to pay a toll with cash. The new technology, called the Integrated Toll Module, uses vehicle-to-infrastructure technology developed by Gentex to forego the need for any additional equipment from local toll authorities.

Drivers will be able to simply pull up to any toll booth and pass on through, or they will be able to drive through the fast lanes. The Integrated Toll Module will also keep drivers from managing multiple toll accounts across state lines.

Owners register their vehicles online, along with a credit card, and Gentex manages the interface with the various toll authorities, including payment.

The technology is built into the rearview mirror, and it will work with all toll roads across the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Drivers will be able to manage the system from the vehicle's settings. Options will include turning the system on or off, and adjusting occupant settings for HOV lanes.

Audi did not provide information on which vehicles will feature the system when it launches this year, though we imagine some of the brand's latest and most luxurious vehicles will include the system as standard, or provide it as optional equipment. It's worth noting the sole photo Audi provided shows the 2019 A8's cockpit.

Specific timing surrounding the system's launch isn't available, either, but the 2019 A8 will launch this fall.