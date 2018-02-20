Brabham Automotive launched by Jack Brabham's son

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



One of the most storied names in motorsport, Brabham, is making its return, though in just what capacity is yet to be revealed.

The original Brabham race team was co-founded in 1960 by Australian racing legend Sir Jack Brabham, who passed away in 2014 at the age of 88.

During its heyday, the team won four Formula 1 Drivers’ Championships and two Constructors’ Championships, and to this day the late Jack Brabham remains the only person to have won an F1 Drivers’ title in a car he constructed himself.

Even after Brabham’s retirement from racing in 1970, the team continued and today Brabham’s sons and grandsons continue his legacy in the world of motorsport. Now, Brabham’s youngest son David, an ex-F1 driver himself as well as a 24 Hours of Le Mans winner with Peugeot, has started Brabham Automotive. Unfortunately, he's not willing to reveal any details just yet.

While there are rumors of an F1 comeback, Brabham Automotive is more likely to be focused on road-going track cars. All the company will say at this point is that it is drawing on the decades of motorsport experience generated by the Brabham family for the new project. Stay tuned.