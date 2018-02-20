Techrules to debut track-focused version of Ren electric supercar in Geneva





Teaser for Techrules Ren RS debuting at 2018 Geneva auto show Enlarge Photo

At the 2017 Geneva International Motor Show, Chinese startup Techrules shocked us with its Ren supercar. The extended-range electric supercar boasted a central seating position, 1,287 horsepower, and looks designed by none other than famed Giugiaro. In just a few weeks, we'll get to see a more hardcore version designed strictly for track use.

Techrules announced on Monday that it will bring a track-focused Ren, called the Ren RS, to 2018's Geneva auto show, and the company promised the car will still produce 1,287 hp.

There's a catch to the horsepower figure, though. The whopping 1,287 hp will come from the car's optional powertrain with six electric motors. The standard Ren RS will arrive with a 4-motor powertrain and the company did not provide specs on it in the announcement. The 6-motor design has two of the motors at the front, while four reside at the rear. The company said it's enough to propel the car from 0-62 mph in 3.0 seconds and see it hit a top speed of 205 mph.

Techrules Ren, 2017 Geneva auto show Enlarge Photo

Techrules also provided preliminary information on the car's battery, in this case a 28-kilowatt-hour unit. The company also said its Turbine-Recharging Electric Vehicle (TREV) system, which employs a diesel-powered turbine to drive a generator and rapidly charge the battery pack. With a full charge of the battery and 21 gallons of diesel, the supercar should return a range of 727 miles, per the latest announcement.

The company previously imagined production of the Ren would begin early this year, but following Monday's announcement Techrules now says the car will only launch in two years' time. Currently, the priority is to set up strategic partnerships to manufacture the Ren and Ren RS. And in the longer term, the goal is to build a portfolio of cars with the TREV system as a differentiator. The thing is, though, Techrules isn't the only company promising turbine-equipped extended-range electric cars. Another Chinese startup by the name of Hybrid Kinetic plans similar technology and will show up to the Geneva auto show with the Pininfarina-styled HK GT concept.

The action all unfolds on March 6. In the meantime, learn about other vehicles appearing at the Swiss show by visiting our dedicated hub.