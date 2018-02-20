Ferrari 488 Pista revealed, packs same power as McLaren 720S

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Following yesterday's leak, Ferrari has now released official details on the hardcore version of its 488 GTB. It goes by the name 488 Pista, and we'll see it for the first time in the metal at next month's 2018 Geneva International Motor Show.

Pista, of course, is the Italian word for “track,” and a track is very much where you'll want to spend most of your time with the car.

Powering the 488 Pista is the familiar 3.9-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 now tuned to deliver 710 horsepower and 568 pound-feet of torque, up on the 488 GTB's 660 hp and 560 lb-ft. Strangely, the Pista's numbers match up exactly with those of the McLaren 720S. Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, after all.

It's not only the McLaren's power that Ferrari has matched. Thanks to nifty weight-saving mods, the 488 Pista's dry weight comes in at 2,821 pounds, down on the 3,020 pounds of the 488 GTB. That saving is no small feat considering the 488 GTB is hardly a heavy-weight. It also makes the 488 Pista virtually the same weight as McLaren's 720S, which comes in at 2,800 pounds dry, despite the Ferrari using aluminum for its construction and the Macca carbon fiber.

Ferrari 488 Pista Enlarge Photo

Thanks to the combination of more power and less weight, the 488 Pista will sprint to 62 mph in only 2.8 seconds and top out at 211 mph. In comparison, the 488 GTB needs 3.0 seconds to hit 62 mph and tops out at 205 mph.

Track performance has been reported as shockingly good, with lap times around the Fiorano test track reputedly faster than the brand's last hypercar, the LaFerrari, which needed 1:19.70. Likely making this possible is the Pista's race car-inspired technology. According to Ferrari, the Pista’s development evolved directly from the automaker’s involvement in the World Endurance Championship, where it races the 488 GTE.

The key is more downforce, which has been increased by 20 percent over the 488 GTB. Among the racing solutions adopted is the front F1-inspired S-Duct and the design of the front diffusers which feature a specific ramp angle to create strong suction for increased downforce. Additionally, the rear blown spoiler is higher and longer. We also here that the Pista benefits from a more hardcore shift strategy for the 7-speed dual-clutch transmission and the addition of carbon fiber body panels and wheels, the latter shod with Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires.

We'll have more details soon as the Geneva auto show starts March 6. In the meantime, learn about other vehicles appearing at the Swiss show by visiting our dedicated hub.