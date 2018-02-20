2019 Kia K900 teased ahead of likely 2018 NY auto show debut

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Teaser for 2019 Kia K900 Enlarge Photo

Kia on Tuesday gave us our first glimpse at its redesigned K900 by way of a teaser. The new full-size sedan is due in showrooms later this year, as a 2019 model.

The current K900 was only introduced here for the 2015 model year, but in other markets, where it goes by the name K9 or Quoris, it's been on sale since 2013.

This time around the K900 has been developed with input from designers in the United States. This is to help turn around slumping sales which last year saw just 455 units roll out the door here. This is down from a high of 2,524 units in 2015.

2019 Kia K900 spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien Enlarge Photo 2019 Kia K900 spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien Enlarge Photo 2019 Kia K900 spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien Enlarge Photo

The supplied teaser shot hints at a handsome design that could pass for a BMW 7-Series. All Kia will say about the car is that it will pack new technologies aimed at improving safety and giving the driver more confidence at the wheel. This suggests we could be looking new electronic driver aids.

From spy shots of prototypes, it appears that the new K900 will be longer and sleeker than the model it’s set to replace. Its platform should be the same one found under the Genesis G90, and its powertrains should also be shared with the Genesis, meaning a 365-horsepower 3.3-liter twin-turbo V-6 in base trim and a 420-hp 5.0-liter in range-topping trim.

Kia hasn't said when the covers will come off its new K900, though executives have hinted at a debut in late March at the 2018 New York International Auto Show. Pricing should start close to the current model's $50k sticker.