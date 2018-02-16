Hyundai and IED students team up for Kite concept

Feb 16, 2018
Follow Viknesh

Teaser for Hyundai Kite concept debuting at 2018 Geneva auto show

Enlarge Photo

Hyundai has teamed up with students from the Istituto Europeo di Design (IED) in Turin, Italy for a creative project to be showcased at the 2018 Geneva International Motor Show.

The result of the partnership is the Hyundai Kite concept, which is described as a lightweight buggy with an electric powertrain.

The concept has also been given an open design, allowing its two occupants to fully experience the outdoors. Such a design was an extra challenge for the students, because it meant an interior also needed to be imagined. All previous IED concepts presented at the Geneva show have focused purely on the exterior.

Concepts designed by IED students typically don't make it to production. Rather, their purpose is to explore ideas as well as provide inspiration and experience for the next generation of designers. The concepts also form part of a thesis project for students undertaking a Master in Transportation Design at the school.

This year's Geneva show starts March 6. In the meantime, learn about some of the other vehicles set to appear at the Swiss show by visiting our dedicated hub.

