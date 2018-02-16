Mercedes says first EQ electric car will debut in Geneva

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien Enlarge Photo

Mercedes-Benz will unveil the first electric car from its recently established EQ sub-brand for electrified models at next month's 2018 Geneva International Motor Show.

The identity of the vehicle hasn't been revealed but there's a good chance it's the EQC we've been spying as a prototype for the past couple of months.

The EQC (name yet to be confirmed) is a small electric SUV about the size of the GLC. It was previewed by 2016's Generation EQ concept, which introduced the EQ sub-brand, and is expected to offer a range approaching 300 miles on a single charge.

Another, less likely possibility for the identity of the first EQ electric car is an EQA electric hatchback based on 2017's EQA concept.

Rival luxury brands Audi and Jaguar will also present their first volume electric cars at the upcoming Geneva show. On Audi's stand will be the e-tron SUV while over at Jaguar will sit the I-Pace SUV. Both models are due on sale in 2018 while the Mercedes EQC is only due on sale in 2019.

Mercedes will also use the Geneva show to unveil an updated C-Class, some new options for the Maybach S-Class, as well as the new G63 and GT Coupe from AMG.

The action all unfolds on March 6. In the meantime, learn about some of the other vehicles set to appear at the Swiss show by visiting our dedicated hub.