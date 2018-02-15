Toyota Supra leak, Bentley Flying Spur spy shots, George Carlin's BMW: Today's Car News

2019 Toyota Supra spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-MedienEnlarge Photo
An image of Toyota's race car concept previewing a new generation of the Supra has surfaced. The concept is due at next month's 2018 Geneva International Motor Show, and crucially it wears the body destined for the production Supra due to be revealed later this year.
A prototype for Bentley's next Flying Spur sedan has been spotted. It's heavily camouflaged still but already we can see that it will feature a design similar to the latest Continental GT.
It turns out the late comedian George Carlin owned a BMW, and not just any BMW but a V-12-powered 850Ci. It's a 1996 model with 79,000 miles on the clock, and it's in pretty good shape considering its age.
This is probably Toyota's Supra concept headed for Geneva
2020 Bentley Flying Spur spy shots and video
Buy the late George Carlin's BMW 8-Series
Death List 2018: The cars that won't be back next year
2019 Ford Focus leaked
2018 Fiat 500e preview
2020 Volvo V60 leaked
Ford, Mazda issue do-not-drive order for 35,000 compact pickups
2019 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 spy shots
Another utility gives $10K off: BMW i3 electric car sales backed by SoCal Edison
