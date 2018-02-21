Porsche 911 GT3 RS, Ferrari 488 Pista, BMW 1-Series Hatchback: Car News Headlines

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS Enlarge Photo

A new generation of the Porsche 911 is just around the corner, but the current 991 generation still has life left in it. The German automaker overnight revealed an updated version of the car's GT3 RS track weapon, which we'll see next month in Geneva.

Also on show in Geneva will be the Ferrari 488 Pista, the hardcore version of the 488 GTB. Curiously, the car's power and weight figures are an almost exact match for McLaren's 720S. Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, after all.

BMW's 1-Series Hatchback is about to redesigned. Sadly, the new car is expected to drop the rear-wheel-drive layout of its predecessors.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS revealed, priced from $188,550

Ferrari 488 Pista revealed, packs same power as McLaren 720S

2019 BMW 1-Series Hatchback spy shots and video

2017 Chrysler Pacifica Limited long-term road test: accidents happen

Waymo given green light to commercialize self-driving taxis

Nissan, Tesla surpass 300,000 electric cars; one started later, one did it with a single model

Mercedes integrates highly detailed HERE maps in self-driving tech

Nearly 75,000 Toyota Tundra, Sequoia trucks and SUVs recalled

Lotus dials up 430 horses for 3-Eleven's final production run

Germany's hydrogen stations exceed US; California beats Japan on density