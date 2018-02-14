2019 BMW X4, 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class, 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 RS: Car News Headlines

News
February 14, 2018
2018 Porsche 911 GT3 RS facelift spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-MedienEnlarge Photo
BMW has just redesigned its X4 for 2019, even though the outgoing model is only a couple of years old. The quick replacement rate is due to the X3, from which the X4 is derived, having just been redesigned itself for 2018.
Mercedes-Benz's C-Class has just been updated for 2019. Among the changes are a more powerful engine in base trim and the availability of a digital instrument cluster.
A vehicle that will be updated very soon is the Porsche 911 GT3 RS. Our latest spy shots show a prototype with zero camouflage gear.
You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.
