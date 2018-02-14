2019 BMW X4, 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class, 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 RS: Car News Headlines

Feb 14, 2018
Follow Viknesh

2018 Porsche 911 GT3 RS facelift spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

2018 Porsche 911 GT3 RS facelift spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Enlarge Photo

BMW has just redesigned its X4 for 2019, even though the outgoing model is only a couple of years old. The quick replacement rate is due to the X3, from which the X4 is derived, having just been redesigned itself for 2018.

Mercedes-Benz's C-Class has just been updated for 2019. Among the changes are a more powerful engine in base trim and the availability of a digital instrument cluster.

A vehicle that will be updated very soon is the Porsche 911 GT3 RS. Our latest spy shots show a prototype with zero camouflage gear.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Bumper crop: 2019 BMW X4 luxury crossover revealed

Refreshed and more powerful 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class sedan coming to Geneva

2018 Porsche 911 GT3 RS spy shots and video

Nebraska wants in on self-driving car boom

Italdesign readies Zerouno Roadster for Geneva auto show

Self-driving Tesla to make LA to NYC trip this year, Musk says, without lidar

2020 Chevrolet Corvette (C8) spy shots and video

2018 Honda CR-V vs. 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan: Compare Cars

New Stratos will cost $617,000, plus a Ferrari 430 Scuderia

Subaru plug-in hybrid to use Prius Prime parts, coming in 2019

Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

2020 Chevrolet Corvette (C8) spy shots and video 2020 Chevrolet Corvette (C8) spy shots and video
New Stratos will cost $617,000, plus a Ferrari 430 Scuderia New Stratos will cost $617,000, plus a Ferrari 430 Scuderia
Aston Martin gives update on plant where DBX SUV, Lagonda sedans will be built Aston Martin gives update on plant where DBX SUV, Lagonda sedans will be built
Ares restomod C2 Corvette blends Italian elegance and American muscle Ares restomod C2 Corvette blends Italian elegance and American muscle
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2017 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.