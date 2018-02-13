Italdesign readies Zerouno Roadster for Geneva auto show

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Italdesign Giugiaro turned 50 on Tuesday and celebrated with the release of a teaser shot for a supercar debuting next month at the 2018 Geneva International Motor Show.

The supercar is the open-top version of last year's Zerouno, the first car to be sold under Italdesign's own eponymous brand, and from the angle shown it's shaping up to resemble a scaled-down version of the Lamborghini Veneno Roadster. It remains to be seen if there will be any tweaks to the controversial nose of the car.

The similarities with the Veneno shouldn't come as much of a surprise since the lead designer at Italdesign is former Lamborghini design boss Filippo Perini. Lamborghini's parent company Audi is also the official owner of Italdesign within the Volkswagen Group.

The Zerouno is a coachbuilt special limited to just five examples, and we're expecting the same number for the roadster. We're also expecting the price tag to be the same, rumored to be in the vicinity of $1.8 million.

The Zerouno is based on the chassis of a donor Audi R8 V10 Plus, whose 610-horsepower 5.2-liter V-10 motivates it to 62 mph in 3.2 seconds and a top speed of 205 mph. Not a single body panel is shared between the two cars, however, with the Zerouno's body crafted almost entirely from carbon fiber.

Italdesign was founded by Giorgetto Giugiaro and Aldo Mantovani on February 13 1968 in Turin, Italy, originally as a design and engineering business for the auto industry. It's since expanded to other sectors, including the aviation industry. Some of the company's more famous designs include the Bizzarrini Manta concept, the BMW M1, the DeLorean DMC-12 and the original Volkswagen Golf and Scirocco.

Sadly, Giugiaro and Mantovani are no longer with the company. They left in 2015 to form the new design company GFG Style, catering mostly to firms based in Asia.

This year's Geneva show starts March 6. For more coverage, head to our dedicated hub.