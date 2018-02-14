Ares restomod C2 Corvette blends Italian elegance and American muscle





Ares tackles a diverse range of coachbuilt vehicles. We know the Modena, Italy-based firm is working on a Ferrari 412-inspired GTC4 Lusso conversion, a Tesla Model S convertible, and a Model S shooting brake. Those are all future endeavors, but what Ares most recently finished should be stunning to fans of legendary Detroit iron: a restomodded 1964 Chevrolet C2 Corvette.

The firm truly worked from the ground up to build a mesmerizing mesh of Italian elegance and American muscle. Work began with stripping an original 1964 Corvette down to the chassis. While the mechanicals underwent restoration, Ares rebuilt a separate C2 Corvette chassis to fit a 525-horsepower 6.2-liter LS3 V-8 engine, a 5-speed manual transmission, and a Viper Hammerhead rear differential. Soon, the Corvette's new bones were in place with its original fiberglass body panels fully retained.

Upon finishing body panel repairs, the team resprayed the car in gloss black and fit a new hood to accommodate the LS3 V-8. Additionally, Ares built a custom exhaust to travel through the heavily modified chassis.

The cabin received similar attention with new soundproofing material, a modern air conditioning system, handcrafted door panel trim, a leather dashboard, and a state-of-the-art audio system to support Bluetooth and a 12-volt charging port. More intricate details such as dials were rebuilt with a combination of original and new materials, while the interior lighting was done with all LED bulbs. Modern amenities such as power windows and locks were also added.

The end result could coin the term "retro-mod" with big turbine wheels, modern exterior lighting, and a cockpit worthy of a modern-day sports car.

Such attention to detail is, obviously, not cheap. Ares will build customers their own C2 Corvette for $430,000 to $500,000, depending on additional customization. With a properly funded bank account, Ares' latest creation looks like it's worth every penny, though fans of unmolested C2 Corvettes may beg to differ.