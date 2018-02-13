BMW M2 Competition name confirmed via leak





2018 BMW M2 Enlarge Photo

It seems the more hardcore and powerful BMW M2 finally has a name. Thanks to a leak from BimmerPost published this past Sunday, we know the car will bear the M2 Competition name.

The M2 Competition has been all but confirmed for about a year, but we've also referred to the car as the M2 CS (Competition Series), as the M2's bigger brothers, the M3 CS and M4 CS, have been named here in the States. The sole leaked photo shows the Competition name spelled out across the instrument panel and we also spot a red ignition button similar to the M5 and M3 CS.

We don't have official specifications, but rumors suggest the M2 Competition will boast the twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-6 engine found in the M3 and M4. The regular M2 features a 3.0-liter inline-6 engine, but with a single turbo. The M2 Competition's engine should also benefit from a lighter crankshaft and stronger pistons for a final output of around 405 horsepower compared to the standard M2's 365 hp. Of course, there will likely be a host of handling and suspension upgrades to make the M2 Competition, well, a better competitor on the track.

With the leaks pouring in, including one blurry photo of the car's front fascia, we should see the M2 Competition debut in April ahead of production in July. It's rumored BMW will build just 1,000 examples of the more potent M2.

However, if the M2 Competition isn't enough, the 405 hp figure does provide plenty of room for future M2 variants, such as a true M2 CS and an M2 GTS.