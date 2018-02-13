Refreshed and more powerful 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class sedan coming to Geneva





Mercedes-Benz will use the Geneva motor show to reveal a host of new and updated models. We've already seen the 2019 Mercedes-AMG G63 and updates to the 2019 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class, and now we get word that a refreshed 2019 C-Class sedan will make its debut.

This generation C-Class arrived for the 2015 model year, so the changes are mostly minor. Under the hood, the C300 and C300 4Matic models (the only ones shown) feature an updated 2.0-liter turbo-4 engine that improves from 241 to 255 horsepower. Torque remains unchanged at 273 pound-feet. Mercedes says the engine is also more efficient, but we'll have to wait for EPA ratings to see just how improved it is.

On the outside, the front and rear bumpers are reworked, and the headlights and taillights are now standard LEDs that also get a new look. A new LED Intelligent Light System joins the options list, and it comes with a wide high beam. The front bumper adds chrome-plated trim, while cars equipped with the AMG Line Exterior option get a diamond radiator grille. The standard twin five-spoke 17-inch wheels are also new.

2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Enlarge Photo

Inside, the C-Class adds standard smartphone integration, an optional larger center screen, and the optional 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster from the S-Class. The 12.3-inch screen replaces a pair of 5.5-inch displays and offers three display styles: Classic, Sport, and Progressive. A 7.0-inch center screen remains standard and the new optional screen is 10.25 inches. A new leather-wrapped steering wheel has touch control buttons to handle both the center screen and the instrument cluster. The infotainment system can also be controlled via voice commands or a touchpad controller on the center console that adds haptic feedback.

For the safety conscious, the C-Class adds a suite of active safety and autonomous driving features from the E-Class. The semi-autonomous driving system is enabled by improved camera and radar systems. A forward camera lets it see up to 1,640 feet ahead (including 295 in 3D), while the radar scans 820 feet head, 130 feet to the sides, and 260 feet to the rear. This hardware enables such features as Active Distance Assist Distronic, which works like an enhanced version of adaptive cruise control that is able to follow a vehicle ahead—performing the steering, braking, and acceleration—over a range of speeds. It also uses the navigation system map data to recognize bends, toll booths, and intersections and slow the car down for them.

Also new on the active safety list are active blind-spot assist that will apply the brakes on one side of the car to avoid a collision with a car in the blind spot, active lane assist to keep the car in its lane, an automatic lane change function that will steer the car into a lane for you, and an evasive steering assist system that adds torque to the steering during emergency steering maneuvers.

The 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class sedan will go on sale in the U.S. late this year. Mercedes has not released information on updates to the C43 and C63 models yet, but that information may be available by the time the 2019 C300 models go on sale.

For more from Geneva, check out our dedicated hub.