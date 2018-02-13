Toyota Supra race car, Mercedes-AMG G63, Rolls-Royce Cullinan: Today's Car News

News
Refreshed and more powerful 2019 Mercedes-Benz... Luxury
3 minutes ago
3 minutes ago
Documentary details Dodge Viper ACR's... Sports Cars
2 hours ago
2 hours ago
First Drives
Auto Shows
Spy Shots
Car Tech
2019 Mercedes-AMG G63 muscles in with 577 horsepowerEnlarge Photo
Toyota will present its new Supra at next month's 2018 Geneva International Motor Show. However, the version we'll be treated with is a Supra race car concept, a teaser for which was released today.
Mercedes-Benz will use the Geneva show for the debut of the AMG version of its new G-Class. The engine has been made smaller but at the same power has been increased.
Rolls-Royce today confirmed that its upcoming SUV will be called a Cullinan. Until now, Cullinan was the vehicle's code name. It's due out later this year as the second model based on a Rolls-Royce-exclusive aluminum spaceframe architecture.
You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.
Geneva-bound race car concept previews new Toyota Supra
2019 Mercedes-AMG G63 muscles in with 577 horsepower
Rolls-Royce locks in Cullinan name for SUV
President Trump's infrastructure plan includes more tolls, more state control for roads
2019 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class made swankier with custom grille, 2-tone paint
How to buy or lease an electric car: advice from owner who's done it 4 times
David Brown Auto confirms 600-plus-horsepower Speedback Silverstone Edition
2018 Chevrolet Traverse vs. 2018 Buick Enclave: Compare Cars
1969 Dodge Charger owned by multiple celebrities is for sale
Autonomous swarming electric pods: halfway between train and car?
Email This Page