McLaren Senna, New Stratos, 2019 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro: This Week's Top Photos

McLaren Senna in Victory Gray Enlarge Photo

McLaren's latest supercar is the stripped-out track special known as the Senna. Only 500 will be built and all are accounted for. This week we saw the 789-horsepower beast in a new baby blue color and learned all the juicy specs.

2019 Audi A7, January, 2018 media drive, Cape Town, South Africa, Enlarge Photo

We headed to South Africa to test the 2019 Audi A7. Right now there's only the standard A7, which comes with a 340-horsepower turbo V-6, and it's by no means a slow car. We can only imagine how quick the eventual S7 and RS 7 models will be.

2018 Jaguar E-Pace Enlarge Photo

Another car we sampled this week is the 2018 Jaguar E-Pace. You may be impressed by the styling, but Jaguar is keen to convince buyers that the E-Pace is also a driver’s SUV.

New Stratos Enlarge Photo

The New Stratos is finally entering production, eight years after it was revealed. It was originally a one-off project built by Pininfarina on a shortened Ferrari F430 Scuderia platform but thanks to Manifattura Automobili Torino a further 25 examples will see the light of day.

2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien Enlarge Photo

One of the cars we spied this week is the next-generation Mercedes-Benz S-Class. The camouflage gear may be laid on thick but we can already see influences of Mercedes' current styling themes on the new flagship sedan.

2019 BMW X7 spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien Enlarge Photo

Another vehicle we spied is the new BMW X7. The styling mostly is your standard BMW fare but the thick chrome-plated bars of the grille does remind one of the character Jaws from the James Bond movies.

2019 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro, 2018 Chicago Auto Show Enlarge Photo

This week was the 2018 Chicago Auto Show and there we saw an updated TRD Pro lineup from Toyota. The lineup once again includes Tacoma, Tundra and 4Runner models, and each now comes standard with Fox shocks. The Tacoma TRD Pro is also available with this cool snorkel.

2019 Ford Ranger Raptor Enlarge Photo

Surprisingly absent from the Chicago show was Ford's new Ranger Raptor, as the new performance pickup made its debut on the other side of the globe. In Bangkok, Thailand to be exact. That's because Ford hasn't confirmed it for U.S. sale just yet, but it appears that it's only a matter of time.