Rimac C_Two almost sold out despite $2M price tag

3 minutes ago
Porsche CEO says there will never be an... Sports Cars
It was only unveiled at last month's 2018 Geneva auto show but Rimac's C_Two electric supercar is already close to being sold out—despite a $2 million starting price.
In an interview with Autocar published on March 28, Kreso Coric, who heads sales at Rimac, said the Croatian firm is planning a build run of 150 cars for the C_Two and most build slots are already gone. He also revealed that buyers on average are adding around $600,000 worth of options.
In comparison, Rimac built just ten examples of the car's predecessor, the Concept_One. The company's main business is developing and supplying vehicle electrification technology to OEMs.
The performance of the C_Two is off the chart, and while the numbers are similar to what Tesla is promising for its second-generation Roadster, priced to start at $200,000, it might be some time until the Tesla makes it into production. Rimac says it will start deliveries of the C_Two in 2020. Tesla's second-gen Roadster is also promised to start deliveries in 2020.
The C_Two's performance claims include 0-60 mph acceleration in 1.85 seconds (this is what that looks like), a quarter mile time of 9.1 seconds, and a top speed of 258 mph. Making this possible is a four-motor electric powertrain delivering 1,914 horsepower and 1,696 pound-feet of torque.
Powering the motors is a 120-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery that with mixed driving should enable a range approaching 400 miles. Thanks to high-speed charging technology, an 80 percent charge of the battery is said to be possible within 30 minutes.
Due to overheating, the C_Two, like most production electric cars, still can't perform at its peak for sustained periods. However, Rimac says the car should be good for at least two laps of the 12.9-mile Nürburgring without any drop in performance.
