Nissan announces factory suspension lift kit for Titan





Nissan will make it easier for owners to customize their Titan and Titan XD pickups with the announcement of a factory-approved lift kit. Installing the kit does not void the truck's factory warranty, which will likely make it an appealing option for owners.

In under four hours, a Nissan dealer can fully install the ICON Vehicle Dynamics-sourced lift kit, which provides up to 3 inches of lift without the need for cutting or drilling. The entire process is a simple bolt-on installation. Aside from the adjustable-height coil-over shock absorbers, the kit also includes custom rod end bearings and patent-pending Delta Joints.

The kit does not compromise any of the Titan's payload or towing capacity, either, something the brand made a priority when it approached ICON with the project. And, if the truck won't be around for the long-term, owners can just as easily return the Titan to its stock ride height with original equipment. It's factory-authorized modding at its best, especially in a market hot for trucks and aftermarket accessories.

Not every Titan is eligible for the kit, however. Nissan and ICON developed the lift kit exclusively for Titan and Titan XD 4x4 crew cab models. Other owners will have to look elsewhere for a lift kit solution. Sales of the kit will begin this spring.

