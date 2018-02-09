BMW iX3 spied, US Ranger Raptor hinted, Ram 1500 Moparized: Today's Car News

Feb 9, 2018
2019 Ford Ranger Raptor

BMW will introduce an electric version of its X3 at the end of the decade and we've just spotted a prototype. No technical details have been revealed but expect a range of at least 200 miles for the electric SUV.

Ford hasn't confirmed its Ranger Raptor for the United States, but the engineering boss of the Ford Performance division has dropped some pretty strong hints that we'll see the pickup truck here. And that it will likely come with a gasoline-powered engine instead of the diesel being offered everywhere else.

When Ram's new 1500 reaches showrooms next month, it will already have a long list of upgrades available from the Mopar division. Among the items is a 2.0-inch lift kit that enables you to fit massive 35-inch off-road tires to the truck.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2021 BMW iX3 spy shots

Ford Performance boss hints at gas-powered Ranger Raptor for US

2019 Ram 1500 gets Moparized at 2018 Chicago Auto Show

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan vs. 2018 Subaru Forester: Compare Cars

2019 Jeep Renegade spy shots

2018 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid, Plug-In Hybrid released at Chicago Auto Show

NASCAR is reportedly finalizing an eSports venture

2018 Porsche 911 review

8 years after reveal, New Stratos to finally see limited production

China's largest electric car battery maker, CATL, sets sights on US market

