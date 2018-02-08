Next Porsche 911 GT3 to receive turbocharged engine, 8-speed PDK transmission?





2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Enlarge Photo

Purists, avert your eyes. A new report claims the next-generation Porsche 911 GT3 will forego its naturally-aspirated flat-6 engine in favor of a new turbocharged flat-6 unit.

The information comes from a Motor report, which also said an 8-speed PDK dual-clutch automatic transmission will handle shifting duties. Although forced induction may leave some loyalists feeling soured, power will supposedly climb to 550 horsepower, up from the current 911 GT3's 500 hp. The current car employs a 4.0-liter flat-6 engine.

Porsche will perform a balancing act with the addition of a turbocharger system, which means added weight to the car. The report said the next 911 GT3 will rely more on high-strength materials to offset any weight gains. Active aerodynamic systems will likely be present, too.

The shift from a naturally-aspirated engine to a turbocharged mill in the GT3 won't be the only change to the next-generation 911's lineup. The future 911 will also usher in the first 911 hybrid, which may debut as a plug-in variant in 2023.

Porsche CEO Oliver Blume previously alluded to the car in an interview last December. The car will likely serve as a range-topping model much like the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid.

Ahead of the next 911, which should debut in late 2018, Porsche will reveal the 2018 911 GT3 RS at the Geneva motor show. Images of the new car already leaked and show more aggressive front fascia and other exterior tweaks. We'll also likely see a 20 hp increase to 520 hp total.