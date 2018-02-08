2019 Audi A7, 2019 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro, Tata H5X concept: Car News Headlines

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2019 Audi A7, January, 2018 media drive, Cape Town, South Africa, Enlarge Photo

Audi redesigned its A7 for the 2019 model year and we've just spent some time behind the wheel of the new car. Right now there's only the standard A7 which comes with a 340-horsepower turbo V-6. Stay tuned for S7 and RS 7 models to bow in the coming year.

Toyota's updated its entire TRD Pro lineup for 2019. The lineup once again includes Tacoma, Tundra and 4Runner models, and each now comes standard with Fox shocks.

Tata has revealed its first vehicle based on a platform borrowed from Jaguar Land Rover. The vehicle is still a concept but hints at a production model the Indian firm is developing.

2019 Audi A7 first drive review: evolution in Africa

2019 Toyota TRD Pro off-road lineup debuts in Chicago

Tata H5X concept is Indian firm's first vehicle based on Jaguar Land Rover platform

2019 Ford Transit Connect Wagon mixes diesel power with passenger hauling

Australia plans "virtual" power plant of distributed solar panels, Tesla batteries

Hyundai Kona Electric crossover teased before Geneva auto show

Pininfarina-styled HK GT concept bound for Geneva auto show

2018 Honda Accord vs. 2018 Hyundai Sonata: Compare Cars

Get ready for the Mercedes-AMG Project One-inspired speedboat from Cigarette Racing

Green Car Reports is looking for one or two experienced news writers