Pininfarina-styled HK GT concept bound for Geneva auto show

Chinese electric car startup Hybrid Kinetic will unveil a new concept car at a major auto show for the fourth time in less than two years.

The latest study is the HK GT, described as an electric grand tourer powered by an extended-range electric powertrain. It's set for debut on March 6 at the 2018 Geneva International Motor Show and should stun audiences with its design penned by Italy's Pininfarina.

Judging by the teasers, we're looking at a coupe this time, a body style also implied by the GT name. HK's previous concepts included the H600 sedan and K550 and K750 SUVs. The sedan was shown at last year's Geneva auto show while the SUVs were unveiled at last year's Shanghai auto show.

The previous three concepts featured a similar aesthetic also penned by Pininfarina. It's likely the HK GT concept will display a further evolution of the design.

We could also see an evolution of HK's powertrain, which uses a compact microturbine for range-extending duties. In the earlier concepts, the microturbine, which weighed less than 200 pounds and sat under the hood, delivered a continuous 80 horsepower for charging of a battery in the floor. The battery powered a pair of electric motors with a combined 800-horsepower output. HK said the range of the system was over 600 miles.

HK says it's hopeful of starting production early next decade. The sedan is expected to come first, possibly as early as 2020.

