Ford Ranger Raptor, Lincoln Navigator, SpaceX Falcon Heavy: Today's Car News

2019 Ford Ranger Raptor Enlarge Photo

Ford's Ranger Raptor has finally been revealed for global markets, complete with a 210-horsepower diesel. We’re still holding out for a U.S.-spec Ranger Raptor with a gasoline mill, though Ford remains quiet on the matter.

Lincoln's Navigator may be big and brash, but it's also luxurious in a way no Lincoln has felt in decades. We just spent a week with one and have come up with a list of nine things you should know about the SUV.

Elon Musk's SpaceX has successfully launched its Fusion Heavy rocket into space. It's capable of carrying a payload of 141,000 pounds but for this initial test SpaceX decided to strap in a Tesla Roadster that's currently on its way to the planet Mars.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

